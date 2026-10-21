4 mile dog walks?! Wednesday is a grrreat day for it!

Happy Wednesday!

For dog walk Wednesday's furcast we wag our tale for everyone's bestie. Meet Buddy!

Buddy's dog dag, Rich Naaolny sent New 5 this photo of Buddy chillaxing on another wonderful weather day.

Buddy is our six year old Beagle.

Buddy and his dad are always up bright and early to tune into Good Morning Cleveland and get the dog walking forecast from Trent Magill.

And buddy and Rich do not take short jaunts around town.

Naaolny said they usually walk about 4-5 miles per day while visiting different parks Lorain County!

Amazing!

And today's forecast will be another winner winner, chicken dinner!

Crisp in the morning and seasonal later. Tons of sun all day and no worries to be had.

Enjoy good boys and girls!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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