A cold but calmer Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday!

Say hello to Benny, and this cute photo of him helping with the leaves. A big thank you to Donna Cook from Bellevue for sending us this photo of Benny. Donna says she likes to watch Trent and Allan every morning while she gets ready for work.

Cook previously worked for Bellevue Hospital and did a pet wall for the employees there. Over the years, Cook says she had them doing our jobs or dressing up for the holidays. Everyone loved it! She now works for Goodwill Industries and has started a pet wall for them there.

It is another very cold start to the day with snow taking a break for a day.

Up to four inches fell yesterday on the west side in areas of eastern Lorain and southern Cuyahoga county, as well as the snowbelt in eastern Geauga and Ashtabula counties. Between that and all the salt everywhere, make sure to protect the paws!

And make sure to bundle up and walk carefully.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter