Happy Thursday!!

Give a big woof woof to our dog of the day, Bella...The beast!

She may be tiny, but she is mighty!

Her dog mom, Amy Barrick told News 5 that people often ask “What kind of dog is that!?” Bella's furever family say she’s a Merewolf; a miniature werewolf!

Bella is 5# of yorkie power protection.

She looks incredulous and excited all at once in this pawesome photo!

Bella and her crew love watching the Good Morning Cleveland team every morning!

And girl, do we have a furbulous furcast today!

A bit cool for morning potty breaks and a more clouds in the sky, but otherwise a day made for walking with temperatures in the 60s!

Sniff on, good boys and girls!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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