A special yet soggy Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — When I say special, I don't mean the weather. We're soaked. We may get some break later in the day, but plan for rain for the most part.

The special part, the dog!

Meet Miss Khloe Rose. She has commanded a viral following on Instagram (@miss_khloe_rose). If you don't recognize her name, you probably recognize her face!

She's the face of many national brands, including Kay Jewelers, Petco, and PetSmart.

Before she was a dog in commercials, she was a volunteer. She visited schools, libraries, and hospitals as a certified therapy dog. Years of smiles and comfort spread all around.

Not that she's stepped away from the limelight and runway, her focus is shifting to her more important role yet: Big Sister!

Kate is expecting her first human baby in April 2026! Congratulations to the entire family!

Kate says Khloe remains as intelligent, cuddly, and playful as the day they moved into college together. Katy and Khloe have been besties for over a decade, when Katy was still at Ohio State. Proof that dogs (and retired models) are the best at starting new adventures.

