A stray sprinkle for morning dog walks, but it will be pawesome again later today

We are pup and running this morning!

Speaking of pups... meet our puppy of the day!

Woof woof, Orwell!

His pawrents are Jane and Dan and they sent in this puptacular picture of Orwell.

News 5 is told he is just a baby! He is almost 3 months old and a real sweetheart, but still learning the ropes!

Show off the puppy eyes, Orwell!

He loves his toys and his treats, and anyone who comes across him.

He loves everybody! And the feeling is mutual with his furever family including his parrot sister and two human brothers!

Hopefully, Orwell will give furcast two paws up for today on a warm Wednesday!

A stray sprinkle is possible in the morning, but clouds will get chased outta here by the afternoon.

It will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than a typical late October day with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Enjoy it, pupperonis!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter