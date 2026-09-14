A taste of fall for your Dog Walking Forecast

Today's Dog Walking Forecast features a pair of pups! Judy Dziak sent in this great photo of Olive, her 8-year-old Great Dane, hanging out with Quinn, her 5-year-old grandpup. With those long legs and laid-back personalities, these two look like they're enjoying a perfect Northeast Ohio fall day.

The weather should get two paws up from Olive and Quinn. Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and a high near 69 degrees. It's the kind of day dogs dream about, with cool air, dry sidewalks, and comfortable conditions from morning through evening.

Best walk times: Pretty much anytime today! The coolest strolls will be this morning and again after dinner when temperatures slip back through the 60s.

Pup forecast: 🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 (5/5 paws)

And don't be surprised if Olive and Quinn convince their humans to stay outside a little longer tonight. Many neighborhoods will drop into the 50s, with a few inland spots in Geauga and Ashtabula counties flirting with the 40s by Tuesday morning. That's some premium dog-walking weather before summer makes a comeback later this week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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