A very "Regimented" Dog Walking Forecast

If your New Year's resolution is to be more obedient, more regimented or just overall more professional, then these pups are for you!

Wilbur Green from Mentor sent Nacho and Nigel in. Two working dogs! Nacho is the 80-lb, 4-year-old Czech working German Shepherd and Nigel is the 130-lb, 3-year-old DDR German Shepherd.

Their main loves are playing ball and obedience training. Love it!

If today's obedience training is outside, in Mentor, it'll be snowy. Snowy and cold. Lake effect snow is the story for the primary snowbelt.

Outside of the snowbelt it's all about the cold. Temps stuck in the 20s with winch chills closer to 10º. Yikes.

