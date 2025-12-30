Another frigid Dog Walking Forecast

Jessica Lundblad sent us this photo of Bolt, a 15-year-old legend from Painesville Township.

He was adopted from the Trumbull County APL as a puppy and has been part of the family ever since.

The kind of dog that’s grown up with the family, not just alongside them.

Outside, winter keeps its grip. Temps stay stuck in the 20s all day with wind chills dipping into the single digits. Gusts up to 30 mph are cutting through any thin layers, especially near the lake.

Lake effect snow tapers this afternoon, but it’s only a brief break.

This is a short-and-sweet kind of dog-walking day. Quick trip out, careful on slick spots, then right back inside.

Another clipper moves in overnight, so enjoy the lull while it lasts.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

