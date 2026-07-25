Another weather winner for Saturday's dog walks

Welcome to the weekend! And our weather could not be better to start. Enjoy an extra-long dog walk today, as there's a chance of storms tomorrow.

Ye Liu sent in this photo of her dog Tutu. She is a Samoyed, and Ye says she is a lovely girl, sweet and playful.

Temperatures continue to jump each day. It'll be around 80 degrees by this afternoon, and pavement like asphalt will be much hotter, so be careful with the paws if walking during the middle of the day. The grass will be similar to the air temperature and safe.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out well to the east, in Ashtabula County, most will stay dry!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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