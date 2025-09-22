Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Be alert when walking your dogs today

Happy Victory Monday!
Be alert when walking your dogs today
slot0.jpg
Posted

Happy Victory Monday!

It's only fitting that today's dog of the day is named "Brownie!"

Your morning walk is an easy one with only an isolated risk of t-showers and super warm temps.

Different story this afternoon.

Storms are heading our way.

Plan on rain and lightning along with gusty winds.

Brownie will have to use those big ears to listen for thunder.

When thunder roars, go indoors!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Click here to view our interactive radar.

