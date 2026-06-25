Be on the lookout for storms during dog walks today

Calling all watchdogs!

Be on the lookout for strong storms this afternoon and evening!

We know one doggie who is already keeping watch. Meet Shadow!

Shadow's dog momma, Lea Carrigan sent this pupdorable picture of Shadow to Good Morning Cleveland.

Shadow is a one-year-old Labrador, and she is constantly on the lookout!

Whether she is looking for her friends, the mail carrier, the Amazon driver, the UPS driver, or pretty much anyone else who passes by!

For today, we need all the doggies to watch the sky for lightning and listen for thunder.

A few morning passing showers will give way to a few hours of dry time with warmer temperatures.

More storms are expected to pop up in the afternoon and evening, and those could be strong or severe!

When thunder roars, tuck your tails and get indoors and watch the storm from the safety of your home!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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