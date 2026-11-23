Dog Walking Forecast: Remi & Ronnie

You’re getting a two-for-one Dog Walking Forecast today!

Dawn Balog sent us Remi and Ronnie, her 6-year-old goldendoodles. They’re brother and sister, inseparable, and love everything from camping and swimming to basking in the sun and taking long walks.

They’ll have plenty of dry time for a walk Monday, but it’s definitely goldendoodle sweater weather for the humans. We only reach the 40s with a chilly breeze.

Get that longer walk in before evening if you can. Lake effect rain arrives later, so daytime is the better window for Remi and Ronnie to hit the neighborhood together.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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