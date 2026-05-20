Bring back the doggie sweaters and rain coats!

It is MUCH colder outside for dog walks today.

Meet Muffy!

Her official name is Honey Golden Jewel, but she is the queen of nicknames and is better known as Muffy or "Baby Putch''!

Her dog mom, Mary B, told News 5 that she loves corn on the cob and can't wait to walk in, open the pizza boxes and search for "lid cheese" and crumbs. Yum!

Plan for 50s and lingering showers. So, we recommend doggy sweaters or doggy raincoats for walks today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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