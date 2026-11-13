Brrr-ark! Whip out the doggie sweaters. It's chilly outside!

Brrrr-ark! It is chilly out the door!

Grab the doggie sweaters for walks and potty breaks today.

Speaking of getting dressed up to the 9s... paws and check out this distinguished gentlemen!

These brothers are our dogs of the day! Meet Doc Holliday and Loki!

Their dogdad, Terry Croyle sent in this photo of his furbabies and told Good Morning Cleveland that Doc Holliday is on the left and Loki is on the right.

They are five years old and are brothers from the same mother (or litter!).

They are dressed in their best with their fancy ties, but doggie sweaters are not a bad idea today!

Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees..for the "warmest" part of the day. RUFF!

Isolated showers including snow at times will be possible this morning, but a few squalls of rain mixing with snow are expected this afternoon and evening.

So muddy paws will be back later today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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