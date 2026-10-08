Cause we're the best of friends! Another puptacular day for dog walks

Happy Thursday!

Meet two adorable besties, Stella and Dexter!

Their dog mom, Bonnie Young, sent in this photo to News 5 Cleveland

Young says they’re country dogs that love chasing every squirrel they see.

They are also definitely her emotional support animals! I totally get it, Bonnie!

Not only are they best friends, but they become our furever family!

Enjoy the gorgeous fall weather, pups!

Tons of sun, comfortable and seasonal temperatures (although cooler than yesterday) and breezy winds.

Sniff on doggos!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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