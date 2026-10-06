Chilly start, but we rebound for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Susan Mei sent us this adorable photo of Melo, who sounds like the perfect morning routine partner. While Mom gets her workout in and catches up on Channel 5 News, Melo is hard at work... catching some extra sleep! We also love hearing that you enjoy our visits to Wade Oval, the Garlic Festival, and all the fun events happening around Northeast Ohio.

As for today's dog walking forecast, Melo couldn't ask for much better weather. After a chilly start with a little frost in some inland spots this morning, sunshine will be in full control this afternoon. Temps climb into the middle 60s with just a light breeze, making it a great day for a walk, a trip to the park, or maybe even a well-earned nap in a sunny spot by the window.

The best part? The frosty mornings are taking a break. No frost is expected tonight or for the next several nights, and even warmer weather arrives tomorrow with highs back in the 70s.

Dog Walking Rating: 10/10 Paws

Melo may vote for more napping than walking, but the weather is about as good as it gets for both today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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