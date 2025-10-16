Chilly sun for our Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

Happy Thursday, tail waggers! 🍂🐾

Meet Otis — a 2½-year-old English Setter who’s definitely not part of the early bird club. His human, Kayla, says he always misses the morning forecast … guess you could call him a fur-real night owl.

Otis prefers his walks once the sun’s up and the air warms a bit — and with those gorgeous fall colors popping, who can blame him? He looks like the kind of pup who knows how to enjoy a slow start and wild afternoon.

As for today’s fur-cast: bright sunshine with highs near 60. Cool, crisp, and downright paw-fect for a late-morning walk once this sleepy setter finally rolls out of bed.

