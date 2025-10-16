Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chilly sun for our Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

Courtesy of Otis
Dog walking forecast for October 16, 2025
slot0.jpg
Posted

Happy Thursday, tail waggers! 🍂🐾

Meet Otis — a 2½-year-old English Setter who’s definitely not part of the early bird club. His human, Kayla, says he always misses the morning forecast … guess you could call him a fur-real night owl.

Otis prefers his walks once the sun’s up and the air warms a bit — and with those gorgeous fall colors popping, who can blame him? He looks like the kind of pup who knows how to enjoy a slow start and wild afternoon.

As for today’s fur-cast: bright sunshine with highs near 60. Cool, crisp, and downright paw-fect for a late-morning walk once this sleepy setter finally rolls out of bed.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Click here to view our interactive radar.

