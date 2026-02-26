Chilly Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Yesterday's cold front dropped our temps drastically. We're stuck in the lower 30s today. It'll be bright, but that light north breeze is keeping the chill around.

If you want to keep our dog of the day around, you won't need much.

Here's Brewtus. He's a 4-year-old Labrador from Vermilion. Matthew Fisher tells us he loves playing in the snow and fetching sticks. Free toys! If you're inside, though, it's even easier. Brewtus LOVES playing with an empty toilet paper roll! Love it!

I may not have much snow in the forecast, but I do have some GREAT weather for getting outside.

We'll have to wait until Saturday night for our next shot at snowflakes.

