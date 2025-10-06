Chunkerbell trying to give us cool vibes on this hot afternoon

I know it's only October, but can we start thinking about Christmas already?

Chunkerbell is here to help!

We'll need the help because today's heat is just another in this stretch of sun and 80s.

It's the last one, though, rain returns tomorrow.

Chunkerbell's owner tells us love both warm and cool seasons.

She's a pontoon boat captain (not literally) and also loves to be wrapped, like a burrito, to sleep. Best of both worlds!

Whether you prefer summer, fall, or winter, we have a little bit of everything for everyone this week.

