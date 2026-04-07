Cold and snowy Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

If you've been in Northeast Ohio in April before, you won't be shocked by this forecast.

I'm still talking about cold and snow.

On a cold and snowy April day like this, we all may need a little help, especially from a pup like this!

Lori and Melissa LaLonde want to introduce you to someone very special in their household—Piper! She is a six-month-old pup currently in training to become a certified therapy dog.

They thought she might be the perfect (and very enthusiastic!) candidate to make a guest appearance during one of our weather forecasts, and we agree!

Piper has already completed her first month of formal therapy dog training and has proven to be incredibly smart, eager to learn, and very people-focused. She loves practicing her skills, meeting new friends, and soaking up as many belly rubs as possible. If there’s a job to do that involves bringing comfort or joy, Piper is all in.

When she’s not hard at work on her training, Piper enjoys the simple things in life—zoomies around the yard, outdoor adventures, and plenty of playtime. She has a big personality and an even bigger heart.

Piper is currently working toward her therapy dog certification test scheduled for September 2026.

Good Luck Piper!!!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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