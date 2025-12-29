Cold, windy and snowy Dog Walking forecast

Janet Diederich sent us this photo of Sophie, a 9-year-old Great Dane who clearly rules her kingdom.

She loves sleeping on the bed, stretching out like royalty.

When she’s not napping, she’s posted up in the front yard keeping a watchful eye on her domain. And of course, this queen loves lots and lots of treats.

Outside today, the weather is downright ruff. Winds are gusting 50 mph, temps are dropping into the 20s, and we're tracking snow. Widespread heavy snow develops with blowing and drifting, making it hard to see at times. Visibility drops quickly this afternoon.

This is not a “long walk” kind of day. More like a quick check of the yard… then straight back inside. Let the snow fly, the wind howl, and the queen supervise from the warmth of her castle.

