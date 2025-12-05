Coldest morning in MONTHS for your Friday dog walking forecast

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday! Today’s featured duo is ready to herd you straight into the weekend!

Meet Bear and Addy, sent in by Missy Pippa. Bear is an Australian shepherd mix... Addy is a corgi... and together they run a very tight ship at home. With all that natural herding instinct between them, nothing happens in their house without supervision. I can only imagine laundry, trips to the kitchen, and general wandering around is always with one of these herding dogs nearby.

Probably pretty useful on a COLD morning like this... helps keep you moving.

Because this morning is brutal. We’re talking the coldest start since last February... single digits and teens at sunrise. Even with super sunny skies, we only crawl into the upper 20s this afternoon. Winter is definitely making itself known.

Snow returns this weekend... so enjoy the sunshine while you can, bundle those pups tight, and try not to get herded into a snowbank by Bear and Addy.

