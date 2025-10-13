Columbus Day Dog Walking Forecast

Happy Columbus Day, explorers of the paw! 🧭🐾

Meet today’s adventurous duo — Joey and Haley! This golden team (a doodle and a retriever) is adorable!

True brother and sister, always side by side.

Always looking out for one another.

Whether they’re waiting patiently for their daily walk or mapping out their next backyard expedition, these two are the definition of golden goals.

Joey’s got the curls, Haley’s got the charm, and together they’re ready to discover every new scent their neighborhood has to offer. (Move over, Columbus — these pups have their own tails of exploration!)

As for the fur-cast: a paws-itively gorgeous day to get out and explore.

Mostly sunny, bright, and breezy with a high near 67degrees.

It starts in the 40s with dewy grass (that means soggy paws), but we’ll stay mostly cloud-free through the evening in the 50s — perfect walking weather for this golden duo’s next great adventure.

