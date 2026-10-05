Cool Dog Walking Forecast for this Dynamic Duo

Emily Bialkowski from Broadview Heights sent in this great photo of Bear and Gus.

Bear is the big guy in the picture, an 11-year-old who's all about the easy life. Emily says he's definitely a lover, not a fighter, and would much rather spend the day relaxing or sneaking in a nap than getting into any trouble.

Then there's Gus, the three-year-old bundle of energy. He never slows down for long and always has his favorite toy nearby. In fact, the family calls it his "binky" because he can't go more than a minute without it!

Today's weather is perfect for a walk with both personalities. Bear will probably appreciate the cool afternoon temps near 60 and the sunshine. Gus should have plenty of room to burn off some energy, although the breeze may have him chasing a few extra leaves around the yard.

If you're heading out this evening, grab a light jacket. Temps will fall quickly after sunset, with some inland spots dipping into the 30s overnight. Bear may be ready to head back inside for another nap, while Gus will probably still be carrying his binky around the house.

Thanks to Emily for sharing Bear and Gus with us!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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