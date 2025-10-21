Cool, wet and windy Dog Walking Forecast for October 21

Batter up, dog lovers! ⚾🐾

Today’s MVP (Most Valuable Pup) is Toby from New Philadelphia — and according to his human, Sue Beachy, he’s the best ball player of all time. Whether it’s fetch, fielding, or chasing down "pup" flies in the backyard, Toby always brings his A-game.

But even the greats have to deal with a few rain delays! This Tuesday starts off windy and chilly with a few showers in the morning. We’ll catch a dry stretch through midday and the afternoon — so get that quick walk or game of fetch in — before stronger storms step up to the plate this evening.

Keep that leash handy, Toby fans, it’s a blustery day for a ball game, but this pup is still batting a thousand. ⚾🐶

