DAMP DOG WALKS: Partners in Grime!

We have double the doggie fun for you today!

Wag your tails for Maverick and Blackjack!

Their pawrents are Dana and Jeff Paden, and they all live in Litchfield, Ohio!

The Paden family sent in this puptacular picture of their furbabies to News 5 and told us that Maverick is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, and BlackJack is a seven-year-old German Shepherd.

They also said this dynamic doggo duo is puuurfectly loving to their kitty siblings and human family alike!

GMC is told that Blackjack does not like loud noises, such as thunderstorms or the nearby gun range.

Maverick, on the other paw, is a furocious protector...but sometimes he is barking at nothing!

He also wants to tag along with his older brother, Blackjack, all the time and does not want to be without his best furiend! Who can blame him?!

In this fetching picture, they had just been freshly groomed, but as partners in grime, they couldn’t resist a little muddy pawty in the wet field!

Today may be no different than picture day!

While widespread rain should end around sunrise, the grass and fields may still be quite wet from all the rain over the last day!

Plus, these two will be happy to have their thicker coats today... it will be chilly, with temperatures only around 50 degrees this afternoon!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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