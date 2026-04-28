Damp doggies early; dry doggies later today

Say "woof woof" to Miss Nova!

Nova's grandparent, Pat Tillotson, told News 5 that she loves her dad, Ryan and her new niece, Pat's 1-year-old granddaughter, Mia!

Nova is also a huge fan of taking walks (of course), playing, and snuggling on laps and getting snuggly under the covers!

For Tuesday morning, muddy paws will be pawsible!

It will be a damp start to the day with lingering spotty t-showers through the early afternoon, so don’t fur-get your rain gear

As we dry up this afternoon, we will also be cooling down!

You may need to fetch a doggie sweater for evening sniffaris as temperatures drop!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter