Dodging more storms for your Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

When we get into a spring/summer pattern, as we've been in this week, it's always a good reminder to stop. Look around. Smell the Flowers. Or maybe "sniff" the flowers!

That's exactly what Anna Taylor's furry friend Jinx wants to remind everyone. "Take some time and sniff the flowers!"

While sniffing the flowers today, keep an ear toward the sky. Scattered storms building this afternoon could really impact our walks. Downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging winds are all possible.

Spring is here and has a lot in common with Jinx: She's a good beagle girl, except when she's not. Spring is a good season, except when it's not!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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