Dodging showers for your Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Namaste. "Naw, I'mma stay" inside today!

It's raining outside. Ok, not a ton of rain, but a few showers kicking off the day with a weird afternoon setting up.

Most of us will be in the 50s, but 40s if you live along the lakeshore.

Grab a jacket and an umbrella, and enjoy a more seasonable Thursday.

As far as yoga? Our dog of the day is Sigmund.

Karen and Doug Scherma in Aurora say Sigmund does his yoga every morning while watching News Channel 5.

Down-dog is a GREAT way to start off a soggy, cold day. Get ready for some outdoor yoga, though.

We will be in the 60s on Friday!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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