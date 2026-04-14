Dodging storms for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Penny! Penny the Doodle!

If you're looking for a bright side to your Tuesday, here's Penny. Penny LOVES football and sunny days.

It's tough to come by football in April, but we do have some sun!

Unfortunately, it's getting interrupted by storms today. A few from noon to 4 pm. Then back to dry for your evening walks.

Temps are staying nice all day, too!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter