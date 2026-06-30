The dog days of summer are here!

It was hot and humid yesterday, but it gets even hotter today!

To help tell the dog walking furcast, meet our dog of the day, Jax!

Michelle Racine, Jax's dog momma, sent News 5 this Christmas photo of Jax and told GMC that he is 9 years old and a Jax Russell mix.

He adores his dad and loves yummy treats

We are also told Jax is playful and loving. <3

Jax loves attention and loves going to the dog park.

He loves spending his winters indoors under blankets, but he will not need any blankets today!!

Quite the opposite furcast! It will be VERY hot. Dangerously hot.

Try to keep walks shorter today or do them in the morning or evening.

Remember, if you are hot, they are (even) hotter with those fur coats! Look before you lock!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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