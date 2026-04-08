Dog-gone it! It is cold for morning walks, but not for long!

Check out this snowbird, er, dog!

This cute pup is Enzo!

His dog mom, Sherry Koski, sent Good Morning Cleveland this photo of her furbaby.

Enzo is a year-and-a-half-old Border Collie Mix and found his furever family after being rescued from the Portage County APL.

It's a small world!

Enzo and his family live across the street from News 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw's pawrents!

He has kitty siblings, loves squeaky toys, running really fast, making new doggy friends, and carrying long sticks on walks!

Talk about a real branch manager!

He also enjoys sticking his whole face in the snow, but also looks forward to swim weather!

This morning, Enzo will be a true brrr-der collie!

Out the door for potty breaks, it will feel quite wintry this morning, but not for long!

Temperatures are rising quickly today, and highs will be near 60 degrees by this afternoon. It will be dry too!

Purrrrfect walking weather if you ask us! Enjoy it...rain and storms return tomorrow.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter