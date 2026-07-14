Dog Swimming... Walking Forecast for July 14

Today's featured pup is Rilee, sent in by Irene Fawcett!

When she's not soaking up cuddles, you'll find Rilee tucked under her favorite blanket with her beloved Snoopy toy. Some dogs chase tennis balls... Rilee chases cozy. And honestly? On a day like today, she's onto something.

There's a little twist to today's forecast, too. We took the weather outside this morning, broadcasting live from Fairport Harbor Beach Park! If you watch the video, you'll spot another four-legged weather fan... an English Springer Spaniel making the most of Lake Erie with a refreshing swim. We can't blame her. It might've been the smartest decision anyone made all morning.

As for today's forecast...

Sunshine all day.

Highs in the middle 90s.

Heat index values could climb as high as 105 degrees.

That's dangerous heat for people and pets. Save walks for early this morning or after sunset when sidewalks have had a chance to cool down. Remember, if the pavement feels too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

Today isn't about setting distance records... It's about staying safe, finding the shade, and maybe taking a page from that beach-loving Springer Spaniel's playbook.

Stay cool, give your pup an extra treat, and thanks, Irene, for sharing sweet Rilee with us!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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