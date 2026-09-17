DOG WALK FORECAST: What's better than 1 one dog? THREE dogs!

Check out this terrific Thursday trio of Goldens!

Meet our dog(s) of the day!

The cute crew lives with their doggy daddy, Paul Pfiester

Pfiester sent in this photo to News 5 of Maggie, Stella, and Peaches enjoying a sunny day.

Will today be full of Golden Sunshine? Well, let's get to that furcast.

A few more spotty thunderstorms cannot be ruled out today...That's the ruff news.

The tail-wagging news is that these storms will be hit or miss, meaning it will not ruin every pup's walk.

Plus, the best chance for these rumbles looks to be for the first half of the day, so after-dinner walks look drier!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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