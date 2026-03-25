DOG WALKING: A stellar day for a stroll with your furry best friend

Meet Allie!

This sweet girl was a rescue dog from Berea, Ohio, who found her furever family 10 years ago!

Her dog mom, Connie Nehez, says Allie is very friendly and loves to be loved.

Besides her human family, Allie also has a feline sister named Sammy.

Allie is a great watchdog!

Back in her heyday, she used to paw-trol the backyard during her zoomies!

Although she is a bit slower these days, she still walks around the back perimeter of the fence, making sure her family is always safe.

She is also always keeping a close eye on things while she is inside, too!

Allie loves to lie on her platform and stare out the window to see what's going on outside.

Today, Allie will see more clouds but feel more warmth during her daily patrol!

Southerly winds are helping boost our temperatures across NEO into the upper 50s and low 60s!

Woof woof to spring-like weather! It is going to be a dog-gone nice day!

Bonus points for today: besides a stray shower, it will be a warm, dry day!

This is purrrrfect weather to take an extra long stroll in the park and get all your sniffs in but don’t get too com-fur-table, rain returns tomorrow!!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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