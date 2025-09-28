DOG WALKING FORECAST: A lot more Dolly and a lot less rain

Dolly is ready for sunshine and cuddles! Her dog mom, Lori Konik, sent Good Morning Cleveland this photo of Dolly, who watches News 5 every morning.

She likes to go on walks and play with Lori's grandkids. She also loves to cuddle and watch News 5 in the morning.

Similar to yesterday's weather, today's forecast will stay warm and bright. All of us across Northeast Ohio will see an abundance of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Highs will rise into the lower 80s for nearly everyone.

With these warm temps and bright sun, some surfaces like the pavement could warm up to be too hot for the paws. Make sure to protect the paws if planning to walk the dog between noon and 3 p.m. with these hotter temps. And don't forget the water, too!

