Your August 14 dog walking forecast

Be alert this morning with your dogs.

Dense fog has settled in across Northeast Ohio.

Visibility, in spots, is well under one mile.

That's not the case all day; the sun takes over, and temperatures rebound nicely.

Enjoy a lower humidity day with highs in the lower 80s.

