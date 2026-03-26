Dog Walking Forecast: Beautifully warm walkies before strong storms return

Un cane bellissimo!!

Meet this beauty named Bella!

She is a paw-sitively gorgeous full-bred standard poodle, and she is just a puppy, only 22 months old!

Her mom, Darlene Saxon, told Good Morning Cleveland that she loves watching TV (hopefully that includes News 5), but her favorite programs are about dogs and horses!

She loves people, cuddling, her toys, car rides, and, of course, walks!

Speaking of walkies, today is a real treat for all of the pups and humans alike!

There will be plenty of dry time to strut your stuff and sniff out adventure.

A couple of t-showers are possible in the morning, but they look brief, and not everyone will see this first round of rain.

Get the potty breaks in before 5 pm!

After that, the doggies will be soggy!

Storms will be arriving this evening, and they could bring howling winds, hail, and heavy rain, leading to muddy, messy paws!

By Friday, we will be trading raincoats for regular coats as temperatures dive!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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