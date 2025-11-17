Dog walking forecast: Bright sun but chilly wind

I could try to write something clever and fun about today's dog of the day...Doppler... But I'll go ahead and just let Doppler do it! Read this AWESOME origin story written by Doppler, or maybe Laura!

From Doppler

People always ask how I got my name, so here’s my story.

It started down in North Carolina, where my mom was living when her co-workers realized she had a slight obsession with the weather. She always knew the radar, the temperature, the chance of rain—basically, she was everyone’s personal Weather Channel. So when she rescued me shortly after Hurricane Florence, a weather-inspired name was pretty much destined. That’s how I became Doppler.

A little while later, we moved north to Parma, Ohio. Let me tell you—life here is way different than in North Carolina. Down south, storms came and went. Up here, Lake Erie makes the rules. One minute the skies are clear, the next..boom-lake-effect snow is coming down so fast you can’t even see your paws in front of you. Mom says it’s ‘unpredictable,’ but I say it makes my patrols more exciting.

Now, instead of chasing southern thunderstorms, I keep watch over Parma and sometimes Cleveland. I’ve strutted along the shores of Lake Erie, barked at waves taller than me, and made sure the geese know who’s boss. When the snow piles up, I plow through it like a four-legged snowplow, keeping the sidewalks safe. Every now and then, Mom takes me into Cleveland—I’ve sniffed around Edgewater Park, strutted past Progressive Field like I own it, and stood guard outside the West Side Market. On Sundays, I bark extra loud if the Browns are on TV…somebody has to keep the Dawg Pound spirit alive.

So yeah, my name is Doppler: part tribute to Mom’s weather obsession, part rescue story from North Carolina, raised by Lake Erie snowstorms, and now proud pup patrol of Parma. The forecast for me? A lifetime of tail wags, belly rubs, and staying on neighborhood duty….rain or shine.

Back to Trent

Couldn't have said it better myself! I can say that today's forecast looks GREAT... feels chilly but it'll look great with more sun. 20s/30s this morning... Barely 40s this afternoon. Rain/snow returns tomorrow.

