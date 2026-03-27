Dog Walking Forecast: Brrrr! Get the doggie coats on!

Love the costumes, ladies!
Say hello to Madison and Ellie Wheeler!
They live in Conneaut with their parents, Karen and Mark Wheeler.
Madison is a golden doodle, and she is cool with playing dress up, especially for Halloween (and is ready to give you a smooch!)
However, her fursister Ellie (the cavapoo) hates it. Does she know how cute she looks, though?!
Ellie may have to wear a doggie sweater to do her business today because it is COLD!
Much colder than yesterday, but will be less stormy too.
Only a few flakes are expected. Stay warm, doggos!
Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.
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