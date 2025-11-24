Dog Walking Forecast: Extra-long walks today, while you can

CLEVELAND — Happy Monday, dog lovers! Let’s start the week with a pup who knows exactly how to send a message.

Sandra Lupica shared this awesome photo of proud Cleveland APL alum Simbadu from Mansfield.

There are some things you need to know, though. If you dare open a can of Pringles without sharing? He’ll hit you with the tongue of disapproval faster than you can say “once you pop…”

Weather-wise, your Monday walk is looking pretty nice! Clouds will increase through the day, but it stays dry and mild, with highs in the 50s—a GREAT start before things go downhill. Rain moves in tonight and sticks around Tuesday, and by midweek, we’re talking cold, wind, and lake effect snow for some.

So enjoy this mild Monday stroll while you can… and seriously, share the Pringles with Simbadu. It’s safer for everyone. 😄🐾

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter