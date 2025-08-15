Dog Walking Forecast for Aug. 15, 2025

What a great start to the day. A Friday! Temps in the 50s/60s this morning with low humidity. It feels incredible.

The heat returns this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-80s, but the humidity remains low. Maybe an extra long walk today...

It will be fully dry on Friday and for most of Saturday, which will allow heat and humidity to make a comeback to NEO, especially by Sunday. Temperatures will warm to around 90 degrees again this weekend, and with higher humidity, it will feel even warmer! A couple of showers look possible by Saturday night, but are more likely on Sunday. Keep this in mind if you are planning on going to the News 5K on Sunday morning!

The storm threat should drop a bit on Monday, before increasing again on Tuesday. These storms appear to usher in a pattern change for the middle of next week, as cooler air returns to NEO...highs could be in the SEVENTIES by the middle of the week! However, these storms could also be strong or severe. It is still a few days out, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates as we get a clearer picture regarding timing and coverage of storms next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Bright sun returning. Humidity returns.| High: 86º

Saturday: Hot and humid. More sunshine. T-showers late. | High: 89º

Sunday: More humid with a few storms. | High: 85º

Monday: Humid again with a few storm chances. | High: 86º

