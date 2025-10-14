Dog walking forecast for Oct. 14

Meet Winston Bishop — a one-year-old English Bulldog with enough charm to steal every heart (and probably your snacks, too).

Named after the New Girl character, this Winston is just as full of personality, minus the jokes, plus a lot more drool.

He loves making new pals at the park and spending his downtime hanging with Mom (Zoe) and Dad (Andrew). Whether he’s strutting his stuff around town or snoozing in the sun, Winston’s got main-character energy all day long.

As for today’s fur-cast: plenty of sunshine early before some clouds roll in later.

Highs in the mid-60s — a paw-fectly crisp, tail-wag-worthy afternoon after a chilly start. Enjoy it before a slight chance of showers returns on Wednesday!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

