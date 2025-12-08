Dog Walking Forecast: Frigid fur coats today!

CLEVELAND — Back into the work week with a hard-working dog! James Stary sent us this photo of Emma. She has become a true trail partner for James and his daughter, Savannah. The three of them walk, climb, or hike 2.5 miles a day, every single day, for the last two years. Impressive!!

James says Emma especially loves fall. This photo is of her soaking in the changing leaves at the Frostville Museum, nose to the wind, ears bouncing, fully in her element.

Now the weather today is about as cold as it gets without fresh snow. Temperatures sit in the 20s this morning and stay there all day. Wind chills drop into the teens, so it feels even colder.

We do get a break tomorrow, but it comes with moisture. Milder air moves in, and so does the rain.

