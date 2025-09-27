DOG WALKING FORECAST: Get ready to pant! It is heating up this weekend

Here's to the weekend!

Paw-lease say good morning to Piper!

Her dog mom, Jennifer Granito sent News 5 this photo of Piper enjoying an afternoon on the lawn and shared a really cute story about Piper and her FAVORITE stuffed toy (also pictured).

Just like human kids have a favorite stuffed animal they take everywhere and sometimes can’t sleep without, so does Piper.

Late one night, everyone was getting ready for bed, except for Piper.

She ran from her humans to the back window, back and forth, again and again.

There didn’t seem to be anything outside, but when the door opened, Piper sprang straight into the yard.

She was clearly on a mission!

She came back carrying her beloved stuffed pink dragon that had been forgotten outside. No man (or dragon) left behind on Piper's watch!

She trotted back inside, tail-wagging, dropped her dragon on her bed, curled up next to it, and decided she was finally ready for a snooze.

Piper is the new dragon queen!

And it might feel like a dragon is breathing fire on NEO over the next few days!

We are heating up and drying out.

Highs could be in the 80s this weekend - that means it is impawtant to walk your pooches during the cooler parts of the day and make sure they have plenty of H20!

Hot dogs belong on grills, not on leashes. Stay cool out there, pup parents!

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two tropical systems are strengthening in the Atlantic. Hurricane Humberto's intensity has BLOWN up over the last day and is now a CAT 4. Meanwhile, a soon-to-be-named storm near Hispaniola is expected to track toward the Carolina coast by early next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty with these storms, their paths, and their interaction with each other, but definitely worth paying attention to over this weekend.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter