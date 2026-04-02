DOG WALKING FORECAST: Happy National Walking Day

Give me a "woof, woof" for National Walking Day!!

Today's dog of the day is truly a walking legend!

Meet "The Great Gatsby"!

His dog mom, Jan Urbas, says Gatsby lives in Massillon and is a 3-year-old Pomeranian.

His biggest joy is having a fuss made over him (well, of course!)

He loves to chase his cat friends around the house, but is a cuddle bug and gives plenty of kisses!

Gatsby is an adventure-seeker, loves to go for long walks, and keeps an eye on the weather by looking out the windows and doors!

This weather enthusiast will feel more warmth during his long walks today!

That's right, good news for Gatsby!

He’ll be feeling a little extra pup in his step today with warmer temps returning!

In the words of Jay Gatsby, "Can't repeat the past?… Why of course you can!" That is pupticularly true when talking about the whiplash weather!

Temperatures will jump into the mid-70s on Thursday, with a couple of spotty t-storms possible, but nothing like Wednesday's soggy day!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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