DOG WALKING FORECAST: If you're hot, they are hot! Take it easy again today

Friday is in full bloom! And it will be another day full of heat! But our doggie of the day is blooming through this heat wave and far too cute to wilt!

Meet Daisy!

Her dog mom, Kim Nixon, sent Good Morning Cleveland this fetching picture of Daisy... in front of daisies! She is an 8-year-old Cavapoo and is as cute as a button.

Nixon tells us Daisy is ready to celebrate the holiday, but is not a fan of fireworks. And that is true for many doggos. Be sure to take precautions for your furry besties ahead of the big boom booms!

We could also hear a couple of booms from Mother Nature today. Isolated storms are possible, with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. And of course, the heat is quite literally sticking around.

While we are going on dog walks, sniffing the daisies, we need to chase some shade and plenty of water! Avoid midday walks and remember that the pavement and asphalt can be much hotter than the air temperature.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter