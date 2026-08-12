Dog Walking Forecast is unsettled. Again.

Dog Walking Forecast: d'Artagnan's Day Out

Before today's storms arrive, d'Artagnan will have a pretty good window for a walk. Patchy fog starts the morning with temps in the mid-60s, making for a comfortable start outside.

The best time to get those walks in is this morning through lunchtime.

We'll warm to around 80 degrees this afternoon as humidity hangs around and storms begin to develop. A few pop-up storms are possible early afternoon before a larger cluster of storms moves in from the west later today. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts are all possible, especially across the West Region.

If your dog is anything like d'Artagnan and isn't a fan of storms, plan the longer walk early and keep an eye on the radar later today.

At the first sound of thunder, head indoors and save fetch for another day.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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