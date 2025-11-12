Dog Walking Forecast: Let's cook up some warmer weather!

What's cookin' good lookin'?! Meet Schobert!

His dog momma, Beth Perko, sent News 5 this howlarious photo of Schobert and told us he is a 6-year-old “Coodle.“

That is a part coon hound and part standard poodle. This cutie is also a quirky furball! His favorite time of the day is when the family is cooking.

You may think that it is because he wants some delicious snackies, but it is actually so that he can grab the oven mitt out of the drawer and bring it to his human family! What a helpful sous chef!

Now let's cook up the furcast for all of you!

A few more lake-effect showers are possible today, but with slightly warmer temperatures, it will be a rain/snow mix this morning and chilly rain showers in the afternoon.

The best chance for showers is closer to the lake and in our NE communities...so muddy paws are only expected for some doggies across the area.

Afternoon temperatures will climb back into the 40s. But hold onto your leashes! Strong winds out of the west will still be gusting over 35 mph!

Temperatures will keep warming.

