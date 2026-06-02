Dog Walking Forecast: No worry walks!

Meet Ella!

This cutie lives with her pawrent, Debra Bowersock.

Bowersock sent Good Morning Cleveland this pupdorable picture of Ella.

Ella loves taking walks, but is also a passenger princess and enjoys taking rides in the car!

However, she HATES the rain.

Purrrrfect weather for Ella then!

Our furcast is a copy-paste deal for the next few days.

Tons of sun, no rain, and comfortable temperatures.

This weather was made for dog walking! Enjoy!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter